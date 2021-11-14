e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Milind Teltumbde among 26 Naxals killed in encounter: Maharashtra PoliceIndia's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,44,37,307 with 11,271 fresh cases; 285 more fatalities push death toll to 4,63,530Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:07 PM IST

Hasan Ali issues first statement since his dropped catch in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup

Ali dropped an easy catch of Australia's Matthew Wade, who then hit three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team
FPJ Web Desk
Hasan Ali | PTI

Hasan Ali | PTI

Advertisement

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has issued a public statement for the first time since the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021, in which Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets to mark the end of their fabulous campaign.

In what turned out to be the final over of the match, Ali dropped an easy catch of Australia batter Matthew Wade, who then hit three sixes in three balls to win the match for his team.

Ali became the national villain following his dropped catch, with the fast bowler being subjected to a lot of trolling and negativity on social media. Ali, star of Pakistan’s campaign in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker, on Saturday posted a tweet where he urged fans and followers to continuously back him.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 12:07 PM IST
Advertisement