Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day

Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida | Image: X

The one off test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned for the third straight day following heavy rains. Not even a single ball was bowled at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida the venue that has come an international embarrassment.

The first two days of the match were also called off due to poor outfield condition and rains in Noida. Not only that, but in a major embarrassment the Catering Staff were pictured wash utensils in Toilet at Greater Noida Stadium, while using table fans to dry patches of grass and moving dry turf from the practice area onto the field.

From lack of basic amenities in the press box –merely tents before being shifted due to complaints – to the inability of the groundstaff to get the ground in match conditions, everything is a mess, reflecting the sheer incompetence of the stadium officials..

The BCCI had given the Afghanistan Cricket Board a few options including Kanpur, Bengaluru and Greater Noida. However, the ACB opted for Greater Noida for logistical reasons.

Will Greater Noida Cricket Stadium host matches in future?

Match referee Javagal Srinath's report on the preparedness of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports complex in Greater Noida will go a long way in deciding the fate of the venue.

As per the ICC 'Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process' that came into effect in November 2023, "After each Match, the Match Referee (Srinath in this case) will complete a Pitch and Outfield Report Form and send it to the ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager."

The 'Pitch and Outfield Report Form' will be compiled using the guidelines for rating pitches and outfields and, where required, will include comments on the pitch and outfield from the captains of the two teams who played and the umpires who officiated in the relevant match.

According to ICC clause, "If the conditions are such that the Match Referee has cause to rate the pitch and/or outfield Unsatisfactory or Unfit, a corresponding number of Demerit Points will be imposed upon the Host Venue as outlined in the guidelines for rating pitches and outfield." Demerit Points will remain active for a rolling five-year period.

If the Greater Noida venue accumulates a total of six (6) or more demerit points, its accreditation to host international matches will be suspended for a period of 12 months.

However, if one goes through ICC rules, for a single Test match, if both pitch and outfield are deemed "unfit" by match referee, then it would get three demerit points and it would take one more such game to get the venue suspended.