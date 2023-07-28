Has Bhuvneshwar Kumar Retired From International Cricket? Instagram Bio Sparks Rumours Among Fans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's changed bio has raised eyebrows among fans. | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sparked retirement rumours as he changed his Instagram bio. The Meerut-born cricketer, whose first line on the Instagram bio now reads as 'Indian' while it was 'Indian cricketer' earlier. Hence, fans on social media are wondering whether or not Bhuvneshwar will play another game for India.

The right-arm seamer hasn't donned the national colours since November 2022 when he played a T20I against New Zealand. He also last played a One-day international against South Africa in January 2022. With the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj making a mark, it has left little room for the veteran cricketer to make a comeback.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, Bhuvneshwar hasn't made any official announcement of retirement. The 33-year-old still remains one of the best operators with the new ball and has taken 141 ODI wickets at 35.11 and 80 T20I wickets at 23.1 apiece. He has also featured in 21 Tests since his debut in 2013, but has not played one since January 2018.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite his international retirement:

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could continue to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite discontinuing to play for India. The right-arm seamer has had a fulfilling IPL career so far, taking 170 wickets in 160 matches at 25.86 since debuting in 2011.

He also won the purple cap in IPL 2016 when his franchise SunRisers Hyderabad lifted the title, taking 23 scalps in 17 innings at 21.30 apiece. The final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw the 33-year-old finish with figures of 4-0-25-2 as SRH won a high-scoring contest by 8 runs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)