Haryana Steelers stun Bengal Warriors 46-29 in Pro Kabaddi League

Bengaluru: Haryana Steelers produced an all-around effort to register a sensational 46-29 win over defending champions Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday.

Skipper Vikash Kandola earned his sixth Super 10 of the season, while raiders Vinay and Ashish also earned eight and six points, respectively. Defenders Mohit, Jaideep and Ravi Kumar also earned three points each to help the team's cause.

The match started with Mohit going for a hard dash and earning a successful tackle point as Haryana Steelers opened their scoring.

The defensive department came good once again in the ninth minute as Haryana Steelers picked up two quick tackle points to bridge the gap to 6-7.

In the ninth minute, Ashish earned two tackle points as Haryana Steelers levelled the score at 9-9. In the 11th minute, Vikash Kandola earned a fantastic Super Tackle and gained four points to give his side a 13-11 lead.

Minutes later, Haryana Steelers inflicted an All Out to extend their lead to 17-14. But Bengal Warriors managed to close down the gap and the first half ended with the scores levelled at 19-19.

Haryana Steelers started the second half on a high, earning a tackle point straightaway. Vinay earned a successful tackle point in the next minute to give his team a 21-19 lead.

Minute later, he went on to earn two more bonus points to extend Haryana Steelers' lead to 24-21. Both the teams slowed down the proceedings with a close scoreline on the board, but Vinay continued to enthrall the fans, earning another successful raid in the 28th minute.

Surender Nadda, who came off the bench, earned his first tackle point a minute later to further exceed his team's lead to 27-23.

In the 32nd minute Vikash Kandola earned another four-point Super Raid to inflict another All Out on Bengal Warriors as Haryana Steelers increase the lead to 33-23.

In the 36th minute, a defensive mistake from Bengal Warriors earned Vikash Kandola another successful raid and Haryana Steelers extended their lead by 10 points.

With two minutes left in the match, Vikash Kandola earned another raid point to get his sixth Super 10 of the season. A minute later, Haryana Steelers inflicted another All Out to extend their lead to 42-29.

Vinay earned the final point of the match at the last second as Haryana Steelers won 46-29 to pick up five points.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:23 PM IST