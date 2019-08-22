Haryana Assistant-Sub-Inspector wins gold in wrestling at WPFG held in China

Chandigarh: Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police Manjit has won a gold medal in wrestling during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held in Chengdu in China.

Manjit clinched the gold medal in the 86 kg category, a spokesman of the Police Department said. This is not the first time Manjit has shined at the event as he has won two gold medals at the WPFG-2011 and WPFG-2015 held in New York and Virginia respectively.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava commended Manjit for bringing laurels to the Police department as well as the State. Yadav then went on to say that it is a proud moment for the State and the Haryana Police.