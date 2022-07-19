Harsha Bhogle Birthday: Netizens tweet wishes as cricket commentator turns 60

Harsha Bhogle | File Image

Wishes flowed in as cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle turned 60 on Tuesday, July 19.

Bhogle, who started commentating at the age of 19 with All India Radio, while living in Hyderabad, has cemented his reputation as one of the greatest personalities in the global cricket broadcasting industry.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan tweeted: Apki awaz yunhi sunai deti rahe jaise salo se sunai de rahi hai. Wishing you the best on your birthday @bhogleharsha bhai. Have a great one.”

Ex-India women’s cricket team captain, Anjum Chopra too took to Twitter to wish Bhogle.

“Wishing Shri Bhogle a very happy birthday. Have a good one @bhogleharsha,” Chopra tweeted.

Here are the other reactions

