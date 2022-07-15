e-Paper Get App

Harry Maguire returns to Manchester United squad for friendly against Melbourne Victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Harry Maguire | Photo: Twitter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag included captain Harry Maguire in the squad for their pre-season friendly against A-League outfit Melbourne Victory on Friday.

The centre-midfielder was rested for their 4-0 win over Premier League rivals Liverpool recently.

Earlier, Ten Hag backed Maguire to remain captain of Manchester United.

"Harry Maguire is the captain. I have to get to know all the players, but he's an established captain and he's achieved a lot of success. I don't see this as an issue," he said.

Maguire will play some part against Liverpool in United's first pre-season friendly on Tuesday, in Bangkok, and Ten Hag is looking forward to seeing how his side plays against a familiar foe.

"Playing against Liverpool is always exciting, it's a big game, we are looking forward and it's a really good test for us," he said.

Read Also
Harry Maguire to remain Manchester United captain for next season, confirms boss Erik ten Hag
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsHarry Maguire returns to Manchester United squad for friendly against Melbourne Victory

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Mumbai: Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit conferred with Special Lifetime Achievement Award

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested