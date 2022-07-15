Harry Maguire returns to Manchester United squad for friendly against Melbourne Victory

Harry Maguire | Photo: Twitter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag included captain Harry Maguire in the squad for their pre-season friendly against A-League outfit Melbourne Victory on Friday.

The centre-midfielder was rested for their 4-0 win over Premier League rivals Liverpool recently.

Earlier, Ten Hag backed Maguire to remain captain of Manchester United.

"Harry Maguire is the captain. I have to get to know all the players, but he's an established captain and he's achieved a lot of success. I don't see this as an issue," he said.

Maguire will play some part against Liverpool in United's first pre-season friendly on Tuesday, in Bangkok, and Ten Hag is looking forward to seeing how his side plays against a familiar foe.

"Playing against Liverpool is always exciting, it's a big game, we are looking forward and it's a really good test for us," he said.

