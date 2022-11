Harris shield cricket: Vedant Bhilare, Saad Khan shine in Al Barkaat's win

Representative Image

Al Barkaat MMI English beat Vasant Vihar Thane as off-spinner Vedant Bhilare and slow left-arm spinner Saad Khan, captured three wickets each in the second round of Harris Shield Super League match.

Brief scores

1. Al Barkaat MIM Eng School : 197 (56.3 overs) Tanveer Chauhan 31, 62 balls, 107 mins 4x4s, Aryan Prabhakar 46, 65 balls, 102 mins, 5x4s, Sunny Singh 34, 48 balls, 58 mins, 6x4s, Daksh Jain (RMF) 3/37) & 178/2d (28.3 overs) Tanveer Chauhan 45, 51 balls, 66 mins, 9x4s, Kartik Kumar 33, 57 balls, 97 mins, 1x4s, Sunny Singh 64*, 42 balls, 58 mins, 9x4s) beat Vasant Vihar High School Thane: 143 (47 overs) Soham Keer 51, 40 balls, 47 mins, 11x4s, Pranav Satvi 46*, 75 balls, 99 mins, 8x4s, 1x6s, Saad Khan (SLA) 4/39) & 111 (27.5 overs) Vedant Bhilare (OB) 3/19, Saad Khan 3/27 by 121 runs.

2. IES New English School (Bandra) : 236 (61.3 Overs) Indrajeet Shinde 62, 90 balls, 121 mins, 10x4s, Hamza Khan 59*, 75 balls, 104 mins, 5x4s, 2x6s, Shravan Meher 37, Arnav Rane (RMF) 5/31) & 280 (58.1 overs) Indrajit Shinde 52, 69 balls, 95 mins, 8x4s, 1x6s, Atharva Dhond 74, 91 balls, 133 mins, 10x4s, 1x6s, Jay Nadar 46, 62 balls, 70 mins,10x4s, Muhammad Taha 36, 19 balls, 27 mins, 5x4s, 2x6s, Om Shah( SLA) 5/95 drew with Swami Vivekanand Intl. School (Gorai) : 148 ( 44 overs) Devansh Trivedi 32, 70 balls, 77 mins, 6x4s Rushi Sarfare 42, 63 balls, 73 mind Nikash Nerurkar (SLA) 5/35, Agasthya Bangera (OB) 4/49)

3. IES VN Sule Guruji Eng Med. Secondary School : 363/7d (72 overs) Shreyansh Lad 73, Shaurya Rai 53, Yash Jadhav 46, Vedant Gurav 3/53) drew with Parle Tilak Vidyalaya Eng. Med. School : 200 (65.5 overs) (Raza Mirza, 140 balls, 10x4s, 1x6s, Yashas Ganiga 37, 109 balls, 4x4s. Aary Gaikwad 4/72, Ayush Patil 3/30) & 148/2 (25 overs) Raza Mirza 64, 51 balls, 12x4s, 1x6s, Aditya Mulay 38, 39 balls, 6x4s,1x6s, Yash Ganiga 32)

4. Swami Vivekanand Intl. School (Kandivili) : 352/6d (82 overs) Shaun Sharan 158, 202 balls, 19x4s, Swayam Sail 114*, 130 balls, 18x4s, Jay Vyas 31, 81 balls, 6x4s, Mann Koli (SLA) 4/90) drew with IES Secondary School (Mulund) : 216 (73.4 overs) Deven Shinde 75, 128 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s, Prabhanjan Patade 47, 97 balls , 6x4s, Swayam Sail 3/38)