Harris Shield cricket: Shaun Sharan, Swayam Sail propel Vivekanand to 306-6

Riding on Shaun Sharan’s 158-run knock and Swayam Sail’s unbeaten 77, Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali, scored a massive 306-6 against IES Secondary School, Mulund, in the second round of the Harris Shield Super League match at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana on Thursday.

Brief Scores:

IES New English School, Bandra, 236 in 61.3 Overs (Indrajeet Shinde 62, Hamza Khan 59*, Shravan Meher 37, Arnav Rane 5-31) vs Swami Vivekanand International School, Gorai, 69-1 in 24 overs (Devansh Trivedi 32);

IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium Secondary School 363-7d in 72 overs (Shreyansh Lad 73, Shaurya Rai 53, Yash Jadhav 46, Vedant Gurav 3-53) vs Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School 12-1 in 10 overs;

Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivili, 302-6 in 82 overs (Shaun Sharan 158, Swayam Sail 77*, Mann Koli 4-72) vs IES Secondary School, Mulund;

Al Barkaat MIM Eng School 197 in 56.3 overs (Tanveer Chauhan 31, Aryan Prabhakar 46, Sunny Singh 34, Daksh Jain 3-37) vs Vasant Vihar High School, Thane,106-3 in 24 overs (Soham Keer 51, Pranav Satvi 46*).