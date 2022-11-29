Harris Shield cricket: Raza Mir, Yashas Ganiga put Parle Tilak in a commanding position

Representative Image

Riding on a brilliant 114-ball unbeaten 131 by Raza Mir and his unbeaten 212-run partnership for the first wicket with Yashas Ganiga and some disciplined bowling by Rohan Ghatule 4-26 and Sachirt Poojari 3-33, Parle Tilak Vidyalaya took a commanding position in their Harris Shield match for school boys under 16 on Tuesday.

Poojari and Ghatule restricted Vasant Vihar High School for a paltry 107 in 34.3 overs after the latter opted to bat on winning the toss. Mir and Ganiga later complemented the good work done by the Parle Tilak bowlers and put on a stupendous opening partnership 0f 212 for no loss in 42 overs. Mir’s unbeaten 188-minute knock was laced with 16 boundaries and 4 maximums. While Ganiga was batting on 69 when umpires called it a day.

Brief scores

Vasant Vihar High School 107 all in 34.3 overs (Soham Keer 46, Rohah Ghatule 4-26, Sachirth Poojari 3-33) vs Parle Tilak Vidyalaya 212 for no loss in 42 overs (Raza Mirza 131* Yashas Ganiga 69*); Indian Education Society 322 all in 79.4 overs (Devan shinde 63, Tejas Morey 91, Nrimit Mandkumkar 81, Mann Koli 37; Vansh Akbari 3-50) vs Swami Vivekanand International School, Gorai, 39 for no los in 9 overs; IES New English School, Bandra, 205 all out in 63.3 overs

(Agasthya Bangera 60*, Yuvraj Mali:38, Dhruv Athule 3-46) vs Swami Vivekananda International School, Kandivali, 73-3 in 20 overs (Aayush Makwana-32*); Al Barkaat:236 all out in 68.2 overs. (Tanveer Chauhan 51, Agney Aadi 43, Sunny Singh 35, Ayush Patil 4-66, Aarya Gaikwad 3-80) vs IES VN Sule Guruji 28-1 in 9 overs