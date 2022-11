Harris Shield cricket: Aarya Gaikwad's 6-31 helps VN Sule Guruji restrict Vasant Vihar for 108

Left-arm spinner Aaya Gaikwad’s six-wicket haul helped VN Sule Guruji restrict Vasant Vihar for 108 in the first round of the Super League round of Harris Shield match played at New Hind Sports Club, Major Ramesh Dadar Maidan on Tuesday.

Aarya Gaikwad bagged figures of 6-31.

In another match started on Monday, Swami Vivekananda (Kandivali) defeated Swami Vivekananda (Gorai) by virtue of first innings lead.

Brief scores

1. Vasant Vihar High School Thane: 108 ( 26.2 overs) Soham Keer 45, Aarya Gaikwad (SLA) 6/31) vs IES VN Sule Gule Guruji : 225/3 (54 overs) Shreyansh Rai 92, 134 balls, 220 mins, 11x4s, 1x6s Eklavya Khade 82*, 106 balls, 100 mins,11x4s, 1x6s

2. Parle Tilak Vidyalay English Med School: 196 (50.5 overs) Raza Mirza 72, Kartik Kumar 3/67, Mohd. Saad Khan (RMF) 3/44) V/S Al Barkaat Malik English School : 67/1 (25 overs)

3. IES New English School( Bandra): 206 (56.1 overs) Agastya Bangera 47, Harshvardhan Barmukh 38, Hamza Khan 34, Prabhanjan Patade 5/53) vs IES Secondary School Mulund : 100/4 (24 overs) Aditya Thombare 30*)

4. Swami Vivekanand Kandivili: 272 (115.1 overs) Sanchit Kadam 62, Swayam Sail 92, Aarav Malhotra 3/60, Om Shah 3/44) & 25/2 (16 overs) beat Swami Vivekanand (Gorai) 135 (43.3 overs) Sanchit Kadam 5/29, Aadi Thorat 3/30) on first innings lead