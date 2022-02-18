Harmanpreet Kaur's bizarre run-out against New Zealand extends her lean patch with the bat; Watch

Harmanpreet Kaur's poor form continued in the third ODI against New Zealand in Queenstown on Friday as the star Indian batter only managed to put up 13 runs in the outing. However, what made the matter worse was the manner is which the batter got dismissed.

Kaur was run-out in one of the most bizarre fashion while she was batting at 13 as her lean patch in the blue jersey continued. India eventually lost the game by three wickets despite putting up an impressive show with the bat, and with it, White ferns managed to claim the series by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India are yet to record a win on their tour of New Zealand, losing the one-off T20I match by 18 runs, and the first two ODIs by 62 runs and three wickets respectively. Kaur's form has been a major of concern and the cobwebs in her head were kind of visible in the manner of her run-out.

Off the fourth ball of the 28th over delivered by Frances Mackay, Kaur chipped down the wicket and hit the ball back to the bowler. Mackey, who was alert to the situation, then threw the ball back. Harmanpreet couldn't respond to the rapid development and at that moment, did not attempt to get back in the crease. By the time she did, it was too late as Mackey's quick throw landed into the gloves of wicketkeeper Katey Martin who successfully displaced the bails off, as a last-minute dive from Kaur was unable to save her.

This is the fifth consecutive low score for Harmanpreet. So far, in the four outings against New Zealand, she has scored 12, 10, 10 and 13.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:08 PM IST