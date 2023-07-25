'Harmanpreet Kaur Crossed The Limit': Ex-India Captain Slams Current Skipper's 'Ugly Conduct' In Bangladesh

Former India women's team captain Diana Edulji has joined the bandwagon of cricketers who are slamming current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for her objectionable behaviour during the recent third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka last week.

Harmanpreet Kaur is likely to receive a hefty fine and handed a few demerit points by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after she smashed the stumps with her bat after her dismissal and publically criticised the on-field umpires for their decisions during the tied match at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Harmanpreet called the umpiring decisions "pathetic" during her rant against the match officials during the presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet is facing backlash from most of the cricketing fraternity, even in India and Edulji is of the opinion that "she set a bad example" for others with her behaviour.

Diana Edulji's strong words against Harmanpreet

"I understand wrong decisions were made. We have seen wrong decisions in the past too, not only in women's cricket but in men's cricket too.

"However, what happened post-game was not needed, all the more because Harmanpreet is the Indian captain. She has set a bad example for her teammates.

"I say that because juniors look up to seniors and this, over a period of time, can impact the team culture. This makes Harmanpreet's behaviour all the more unacceptable," Edulji wrote in her column for Indian Express.

'Deplorable to see Harmanpreet'

Edulji also slammed Harmanpreet for taunting the Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and her teammates during the photo session with the drawn series trophy which was shared by both teams.

"It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them.

"I am aware that Harman is hot-tempered, and maybe her ugly conduct was because she wasn't able to score runs. But she crossed the limit that day as she continued to protest during the presentation ceremony," said Edulji.