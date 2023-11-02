Haris Shield 2023: Ambedkar And Sagare Shine In St Joseph's 484-Run Win Over GP Goenka

Representative Image

In a dominating performance, Aayush Ambedkar led his team to a resounding 484-run victory over C P Goenka, Borivali in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association Haris Shield inter-school cricket tournament held on Thursday.

Aarya Sagare also played a crucial role, contributing 128 runs as their team amassed an impressive total of 562 for one.

The bowling duo of Vihan Wagh, who took 3 wickets for zero runs, and Divan Patel, with two wickets for just nine runs, proved to be the architects of C P Goenka's downfall as they were bundled out for a mere 78 runs.

The tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday, was officially inaugurated by former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar.

Brief scores

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya (Vikhroli) 219-6 (D Chhadwa 71; C Mestry 2-15, H Yadav 2-33) bt St. Xavier's (Goregaon) 120 (S Kedari 41; A Shaikh 6-25); Arya Vidyamandir (Bandra West) 110 (G Shetty 45; V Hande 5-26, P Rastogi 2-18, A Sanghavi 2-8) Lost to St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur 111-3 (R Shah 31; L Gautum 2-15); St. Joseph High School (Dombivali) 562-1 (A Ambekar *142, A Sagare 128) bt C.P. Goenka (Borivali) 78 (V Wagh 3-9, D Patel 2-6)

