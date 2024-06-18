 Haris Rauf BREAKS SILENCE On Ugly Fight Video With Pak Fan: 'When It Comes To My Family, I Will Respond Accordingly'
Haris Rauf threatened to beat up a fan who asked for a picture with the cricketer in Florida.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has issued a statement after a video of him fighting with a fan went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Rauf threatened to beat up an abusive fan who asked for a picture with the cricketer in Florida. Rauf was on a stroll with his wife when he came across a group of fans, one of whom allegedly abused the player.

Rauf initially assumed that the fan was from India but he turned out to be a Pakistani.

"Yeh tera India nahi hai," Rauf was heard yelling at the fan after being pulled away by his wife.

"Pakistani hoon, aapka fan hoon," the man replied. "Pakistani hai aur yeh teri haalat hai. Gaali baap ko de raha hai," Rauf screamed back at him.

article-image

Haris Rauf responds to viral video row

The video of the incident has gone viral since being posted and forced Rauf to issue a clarification in the matter.

"I decided not to bring this on social media, But not that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation.

"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly.

"It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their preofessions," Rauf tweeted.

article-image

