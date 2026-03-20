 'Hardik Sir, Ek Photo!': Fan's Relentless Chase Behind Hardik Pandya's Ferrari Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video
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HomeSports'Hardik Sir, Ek Photo!': Fan's Relentless Chase Behind Hardik Pandya's Ferrari Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

'Hardik Sir, Ek Photo!': Fan's Relentless Chase Behind Hardik Pandya's Ferrari Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

A fan had an unusual encounter with Hardik Pandya while he was driving his new Ferrari, repeatedly shouting for a picture and even following the car briefly. Pandya did not respond, but the fan’s persistence captured the excitement and dedication of sports enthusiasts, with the viral clip resonating with viewers familiar with spotting celebrities in public.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
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A devoted fan had a unusual encounter with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya when he spotted the star driving his brand-new Ferrari. The fan repeatedly shouted, “Hardik sir, Hardik sir, one picture!” near the car, hoping for a quick selfie or autograph. Undeterred, the admirer even followed the vehicle for a short distance, capturing the cricketer in motion.

Although Pandya did not stop or respond, the fan’s persistence and excitement highlight the passion of sports enthusiasts eager to meet their idols. The clip quickly went viral, resonating with many fans who could relate to the thrill, and desperation, of spotting a celebrity in public.

This incident also sparked discussion on social media about balancing fan enthusiasm with respecting celebrities’ personal space, showing the lengths fans go to connect with their favorite stars.

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