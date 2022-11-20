e-Paper Get App
Hardik Pandya demands more bowling options, wants more batters to chip in with ball

Hardik Pandya demands more bowling options, wants more batters to chip in with ball

India impressed with the ball after bundling out hosts New Zealand for 126

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 06:19 PM IST
Deepak Hooda took a career best of 4-10 |
Stand in captain for the New Zealand series Hardik Pandya underlined the importance of having multiple bowling options going into a match and stated that he would like to see more batters contribute with the ball,

"I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options Hardik said after after India's 65-run win against New Zealand at the Bay Oval".

"Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball. I expect them to be professional, which they are," mentioned the all-rounder after the win. The 29-year-old appreciated the bowling department's performance despite the hindering wet conditions on offer for the bowlers.

"Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn't mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important. The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers," said Pandya.

Surya Spectacular

Talking about the total they posted in the first inning, the stand-in captain said that the team would have taken a score of around 170-175. He also heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav who smashed a century and propelled India to 191.

"Can't get any better than this. Everyone chipped it but it was surely a special inning by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175," expressed the all-rounder.

Giving freedom to youngsters

Talking about the youngsters in the team, he said, "Give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves. It's about creating an environment where they are all in a happy space.

"I see many times in this team that all the players are happy for each other's success. And that's important. I don't know (about changes for the next game). I'd like to give everyone in the squad a chance but it's just one more game, so it's a bit tough."

Suryakumar Yadav's batting masterclass of unbeaten 111 and Deepak Hooda's four-wicket haul helped India bundle out New Zealand for 126 runs to clinch the second match by 65 runs in the three-match T20I series here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Suryakumar was the top-scorer for India as he slammed 111 runs in just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan scored 36 off 31. Hooda delivered a stunning spell conceding just 10 runs in his four overs while bagging four wickets haul, dismissing Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.

