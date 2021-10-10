Hardik Pandya Birthday Special: Cricketer's doting dad moments son with Agastya

Hardik Pandya is an international cricketer who has impressed millions with his all-rounder capabilities as a player. He is one of the most popular players in the Indian cricket team.

Hardik Pandya was born on October 11, 1993, in Gujrat. He hails from a middle-class family. Hardik worked very hard to reach where he is today. His love and dedication towards cricket got him recognition and success as a player.

Hardik is also has several brand endorsements, which adds on to his popularity quotient.

Hardik Pandya got engaged to actress Natasha Stankovic on January 1, 2020. And, on July 30, the same year, the couple was blessed with baby boy - Agastya Pandya.

Hardik has been spending quite a lot time with his son and has shared numerous pictures and videos with him on social media platforms.

Hardik Pandya is celebrating his 28th birthday on October 11. On his birthday here are some doting father moments of the player:

Daddy's boy is learning how to swim.

Hardik never misses to have quality time with his son. He is often seen around him despite his busy schedule

Hardik likes to take his son along with him whenever he travels abroad. In this picture, Agastya can be seen seated in his first flight with his dad.

Hardik and his son can be seen cherishing the moment and making their bond even stronger.

Sundays spent well for the Pandya family.

Hardik turned into a Santa for his son's first Christmas celebration.

After all the energetic activities and fun , it's bed time.

Hardik shared this picture on social media with the caption 'My match day routine'.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:45 PM IST