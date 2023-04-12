Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth 'fought once again', reveals Rishabh Pant; watch

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth have had another fight. The duo seemed to buried the hatchet after the slapgate incident in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but have renewed their rivalry.

This time the fight between them is off the field, and not as serious as before. It's actually regarding the pronounciation of Zomato, as revealed by India cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Harbhajan and Sreesanth recently shot for a commercial for the popular food delivery app in which they can be seen arguing over the pronounciation of Zomato.

While Harbhajan called it "Zomaato", Sreesanth pronounced it "Zomaito".

Pant shared the video of the ad. "Can't believe Bhajji pa and Sree fought once again," Pant captioned the video.

Zomato also retweeted Pant's video. "2008 to 2023, some things never change," the food delivery giant wrote.

Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth in IPL 2008

Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in a ugly scene in the inaugural edition of the IPL when the veteran spinner slapped the then-young fast bowler.

Bhajji was playing for the Mumbai Indians at the time and lost the match against Kings XI Punjab at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

Sreesanth, who was representing Punjab, was slapped by Harbhajan when the players were shaking hands after the game. Bhajji was leading MI in the absence of Sachin Tendulkar in that game and was slapped with a 5-ODI ban by the BCCI and had to apologise to Sreesanth.

