Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, others extend birthday wishes to former Indian captain

The legendary former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday, and the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to extend birthday wishes.

Touted to be one of the best captains the country has ever produced, Ganguly is widely credited for making India an aggressive side and instilling belief in the team that they could win overseas conditions as well.

Sachin Tendulkar was among the first ones to extend birthday wishes to his former opening partner. "Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead," Tendulkar said on Twitter.