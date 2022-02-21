Happy Birthday Sir Don Bradman: Here are his Top 3 records that may never be broken

The cricketing feats of Don Bradman are unparalleled. The records that he has amassed in cricket are jaw-dropping. His accomplishments have stood the test of time and that is why he is considered as one of the finest to have ever played the game.

Here we look at 3 of his records that may never be broken.

Highest batting average in Tests (99.94)

Bradman only needed four runs in his last innings to register a Test average of 100 in Tests. But the legendary cricketer fell for a duck which meant his average would remain just short of 100.

Bradman scored 6996 runs at a staggering average of 99.94 in 52 Tests and his average is comfortably the highest among batters who have at least 2000 Test runs. Bradman's successor Steven Smith is the second person on the list with an average of 61.8 in Tests.

Most runs in a five-match Test series (974)

Bradman holds the record of scoring the highest runs in a five-match Test series. In the 1930 Ashes, Bradman batted in seven innings and scored a jaw-dropping 974 runs at an average of 139.14.

He notched up four centuries in that series, including his career-best 334.

Most Test runs against an opposition (5,028)

Sir Don Bradman scored 5028 runs in Tests against England, which is by far the highest against a specific opponent.

Bradman played 37 of his 52 Tests against arch rivals England and scored 5028 runs with the help of 19 hundreds and 12 fifties.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:37 PM IST