Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Yuvraj Singh extends wishes to 'Mirchie Mommy' on 34th birthday

Former India's No.1 Tennis player Sania Mirza turned 34 on November 15. Mirza was doubles world No. 1, and has six Grand Slam titles to her name.
From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried the India's No. 1 Tennis player tag given by World Tennis Association.
Many sportsmen including Yuvraj Singh extended their wishes to the Indian tennis star. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer shared a picture of him and Sania and wrote: "Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always."
Mirza, meanwhile, will make her digital debut with the series 'MTV Nishedh Alone Together', and says the show aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB). Sania will play herself in the fiction series.
A digital spin-off of the TV show "MTV Nishedh", which premiered in January this year, the "self-shot-at-home" series spotlights on the need to raise awareness around TB and throw light on the importance of proper medication, especially in the Covid-19 era.
The show will explore the challenges of a young couple, Vicky and Megha (played by Syed Raza Ahmed and Priya Chauhan). Sania will be seen discussing the challenges young couples faced during the lockdown. The show also features Akshay Nalwade and Ashwin Mushran.
The five-episode series will launch on the social media handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh in the last week of November.
