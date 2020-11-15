Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Yuvraj Singh extends wishes to 'Mirchie Mommy' on 34th birthday

Former India's No.1 Tennis player Sania Mirza turned 34 on November 15. Mirza was doubles world No. 1, and has six Grand Slam titles to her name.

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried the India's No. 1 Tennis player tag given by World Tennis Association.

Many sportsmen including Yuvraj Singh extended their wishes to the Indian tennis star. Taking to Twitter, the former cricketer shared a picture of him and Sania and wrote: "Happy birthday mirchie mommy @MirzaSania! Hope you have an “ace” of a year ahead! Loads of love always."