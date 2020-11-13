Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Throwback to the time when tennis star lost 26 kgs after pregnancy

Former India's No.1 Tennis player Sania Mirza will turn 34 on November 15. Mirza was doubles world No. 1, and has six Grand Slam titles to her name.
From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried the India's No. 1 Tennis player tag given by World Tennis Association.
On the occasion of her birthday, here's a throwback to the time when she inspired many people due to her on-field and off-field endeavours.
Mirza had a spectacular return to tennis after a maternity leave of more than two years by winning the Hobart International on her comeback.
She shared a before and after photo of her on Instagram and wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals, every day goals and long term goals. Take pride in each one of those. It took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby. It feels like such a long way to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again.
"Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you, you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles”.
Before her maternity leave, Mirza last played at the China Open in October 2017. She came back and won the Hobart International title in January this year with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenov. They defeated the second seed Chinese pair of Shuai Peng and Shuai Zhang in straight sets.
Unfortunately, the Indian ace retired mid-way into her women's doubles first-round match at the Australian Open due to a calf injury. Sania and Kichenok were trailing 2-6 0-1 against the Chinese team of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian called it quits. Sania had injured her leg during practice.
Mirza, meanwhile, will make her digital debut with the series 'MTV Nishedh Alone Together', and says the show aims to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB). Sania will play herself in the fiction series.
A digital spin-off of the TV show "MTV Nishedh", which premiered in January this year, the "self-shot-at-home" series spotlights on the need to raise awareness around TB and throw light on the importance of proper medication, especially in the Covid-19 era.
The show will explore the challenges of a young couple, Vicky and Megha (played by Syed Raza Ahmed and Priya Chauhan). Sania will be seen discussing the challenges young couples faced during the lockdown. The show also features Akshay Nalwade and Ashwin Mushran.
The five-episode series will launch on the social media handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh in the last week of November.
