Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Throwback to the time when tennis star lost 26 kgs after pregnancy

Former India's No.1 Tennis player Sania Mirza will turn 34 on November 15. Mirza was doubles world No. 1, and has six Grand Slam titles to her name.

From 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013, Mirza carried the India's No. 1 Tennis player tag given by World Tennis Association.

On the occasion of her birthday, here's a throwback to the time when she inspired many people due to her on-field and off-field endeavours.

Mirza had a spectacular return to tennis after a maternity leave of more than two years by winning the Hobart International on her comeback.

She shared a before and after photo of her on Instagram and wrote, “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals, every day goals and long term goals. Take pride in each one of those. It took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby. It feels like such a long way to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again.

"Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you, you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles”.