Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: India tennis legend's greatest achievements

Even if you do not follow Tennis, you cannot say you haven't heard the name- Sania Mirza. The name and the sport goes hand in hand in our country mad about Cricket. Breaking unsurmountable barriers and achieving legendary status, the 33-year-old have inspired not only young girls to take up Tennis but also have assured their parents that it also a viable career option.

Beginning her international career in 1999, the Hyderabad-born got her big break when she partenered Leander Paes for mixed doubles in 2002. She became the first and the only Indian female player to win a grand slam title and also break into the top 30 of WTA singles ranking. She is not only of India's highest-paid but also one of the most influential sport personalities.

On the ocassion of her 33rd birthday, let us take a look at the greatest achievements in Sania Mirza's career.

First Indian woman to win a WTA title:

Sania defeated Ukraine’s Alona Bondarenko 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the WTA 2005 finals to win not only her first WTA title but also the first-ever for any Indian woman. Winning the title was doubly special for her as it came at her hometown- Hyderabad.

First Indian to reach the fourth round of US Open:

Sania became the first-ever Indian to reach the fourth round of US Open 2005 after beating Marion Bartoli 7-6, 6-4 in the third round. However, she lost to Russia's Maria Sharapova.

First Indian woman to win a grand slam:

Sania partnered Mahesh Bhupati to win the Australian Open in 2009, becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win a grand slam of any kind. The duo defeated Nathalie Dechy and Andy Ram 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.

First Indian woman to win a Wimbledon title:

The duo of Sania Mirza and Martina Higgins defeated Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Markova in the prestigious Wimbledon 2015. Mirza became the first Indian woman to win the title.

Awards galore for Sania:

Mirza was named one of the ’50 Heroes of Asia’ by Time in 2005. She was also named in Time Magazine’s 2016 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The Government of India has honoured her with the Arjuna Award (2004), Padma Shri (2006), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna (2015) and Padma Bhushan (2016).

Mirza had once said, "For a girl to pick up a tennis racquet and to want to be a professional—it was unheard of. People thought it was a joke." That is surely true.

Looking back at her splendid career, the 33-year-old have aced against all odds, pun totally intended. Here is wishing she continues to inspire generations to come.