Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Check Out These Rare Photos Of The Legendary Wicketkeeper Batsman

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Here is a rare-seen photograph capturing the early years of MS Dhoni's life.
Captured in this image is MS Dhoni proudly displaying one of the trophies he achieved during the early stages of his career.
MS Dhoni can be seen during his childhood days, striking a pose alongside his fellow teammates.
MS Dhoni was budding sportsman from a very young age. In his biopic, it was further revealed how his first love was football, playing as a goalkeeper before eventually becoming a cricketer and an all time great.
MS Dhoni can be seen alongside Santosh Lal, the friend who imparted the knowledge of the iconic helicopter shot to him."
Presenting an unseen photograph of the teenage MS Dhoni, capturing the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman during his formative years.
Are you aware that Dhoni has an elder brother? Narendra Singh Dhoni is the sibling of the renowned CSK star.