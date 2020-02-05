Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Five times the Portuguese star shocked us with his heroics

It is not everyday that the Portuguese star turns 35, now is it? Certainly not for Cristiano Ronaldo who still does not cease to amaze us with his heroics on and off the field.
Often referred to as the 'Greatest of all time' in world football, the 35-year-old has not let his age stop him from achieving what a footballer can possibly achieve.
Let us enjoy his dominance in football while we still can. Presenting to you five times when the Portuguese international defied laws of physics and amazed us with his brilliance.
#1 Free-kick goal against Portsmouth (2008)
It has been a decade since that set-piece which was described as the greatest ever in the history of Premier League by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. The ball was perfectly struck at the highest speed possible and bolted past the goalkeeper into the top-right corner. Speechless.
#2 Over-head kick against Juventus (2018)
This moment of magic came in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2018. Ronaldo, while playing for Real Madrid scored an absolute banger against Juventus to win 3-0.
There is a reason why Ronaldo is known for his athleticism, even at the age of 35. The striker just appeared out of nowhere to convert the cross with an unexpected overhead kick which went past Gianluigi Buffon who was as dazzled as the crowd.
Even Madrid's manager Zinedine Zidane could not hold back his expression and amazement as he held his head in shock.
#3 Win UEFA Europa League with Portugal (2016)
Portugal are known as the underdogs in European football. But with the efforts of a well co-ordinated team, Ronaldo made sure Portugal lifts the international trophy.
Though the man himself was forced off the field in the 25th minute owing to an injury, he valiantly led his team from the sidelines which eventually saw Portugal winning, thanks to Eder who banged a long range wonder to clinch the trophy in extra time.
#4 Four Champions League titles in five years
Ronaldo and Madrid were a match made in heaven, so it seems. A team with the likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos and more importantly Ronaldo in his prime made sure Real Madrid's dominance over European football will not stop.
Four Champions League titles in five years with three coming back to back, one might just step back and bow down before the European giant.
Winning the UCL in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid with great memories. After Ronaldo's move to Serie A side Juventus in 2018, Madrid, to this day have not found a suitable replacement for the Portuguese star.
#5 Five Ballon d'Or
Football's most coveted award - Ballon d'Or - one might dream to win it just once in their footballing career. Ronaldo has not only won it once but five times.
Winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 with Manchester United, Ronaldo went to win the same with Real Madrid in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.
In the next few years, football will not remain the same without its current leaders, especially Ronaldo. But, thankfully the Juventus striker confirmed in a recent statement that he has no plans of retiring any time soon.
Once again, the star proved that age is just a number.
