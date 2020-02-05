Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Five times the Portuguese star shocked us with his heroics

It is not everyday that the Portuguese star turns 35, now is it? Certainly not for Cristiano Ronaldo who still does not cease to amaze us with his heroics on and off the field.

Often referred to as the 'Greatest of all time' in world football, the 35-year-old has not let his age stop him from achieving what a footballer can possibly achieve.

Let us enjoy his dominance in football while we still can. Presenting to you five times when the Portuguese international defied laws of physics and amazed us with his brilliance.

#1 Free-kick goal against Portsmouth (2008)

It has been a decade since that set-piece which was described as the greatest ever in the history of Premier League by none other than Sir Alex Ferguson. The ball was perfectly struck at the highest speed possible and bolted past the goalkeeper into the top-right corner. Speechless.