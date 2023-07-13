Hanuma Vihari Breaks Silence, Reveals Shocking Lack Of Explanation Following Test Snub

Hanuma Vihari played a crucial role for the Indian Test team in the first season of the World Test Championship. However, in the second edition of the WTC, he was surprisingly left out by the Indian board. The reasons behind his exclusion remained unknown, leaving fans and pundits speculating about the decision. Recently, Vihari decided to share his side of the story, breaking his silence on the matter.

Lack of communication affected me

According to Vihari, he was not even contacted by the Indian board, and no explanation was provided to him regarding his removal from the Test side. This lack of communication and clarity has left Vihari feeling disheartened and puzzled about the circumstances surrounding his omission.

Vihari in an interaction with The Indian Express said: “Definitely, there was disappointment.”

“I didn’t find a reason why I was dropped and it was the only thing that was bothering me. Nobody really contacted me and told me the reasons why I was dropped,” he added.

Learnt to not stress about things

Vihari further provided insight into his current state of mind, offering fans a glimpse into his thoughts and emotions.

“It took some time, and I have gone through ups and downs and I’m not worried about it now. I’ve put aside my personal side of things and I don’t take too much stress about whether I’m in the Indian team or not. There are other matches to win and it is about winning the trophies,” he added further.

India in command on day 1

In the ongoing Test match at Dominica, the Indian cricket team finds itself in West Indies. On the first day of the match, India had an impressive start, with no loss of wickets and a score of 80 runs in response to West Indies' first innings total of 150 runs.

The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma, who batted left and right respectively, overcame some initial nerves and managed to stay unbeaten till the end of the day. Their partnership remained unbroken throughout the day.

Earlier in the match, the Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, proved to be instrumental in the collapse of the West Indies batting lineup. Ashwin took five wickets for 60 runs, while Jadeja claimed three wickets for 26 runs. As a result, the West Indies team was bowled out for 150 runs after their captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, decided to bat first.