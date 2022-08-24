'Hang me if any athlete complains against me’: IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey cries political vendetta after objectionable pictures of him go viral

Anandeshwar Pandey | ANI

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey said that it is regrettable that his private life has been used to malign his image in sports and alleged that certain individuals are out to get him.

Recently, alleged objectionable pictures of Pandey—general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association—with different women went viral on social media.

After the pictures flashed on social media, the UP Olympic Association called for action against Pandey.

According to a letter by the local authorities to the district sports body, Pandey was staying at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Next to it, is a girls hostel.

In the pictures, the veteran administrator can be seen with two different women. The letter stated that Pandey’s illicit activities are tarnishing the image of Uttar Pradesh.

Pandey called it a political conspiracy and filed a complaint with the Lucknow Police cyber cell on Tuesday

"Somebody is out to defame me. I have made a complaint against unnamed individuals, but this is a political conspiracy and there must be a big person's hand behind it," Pandey was quoted as saying by The Bridge.

"If any of the athletes who come to train ever complain against me, hang me. I will kill myself. I have been in sports since the 1970s, there has never been any such incident," he added.

Pandey, who is also the chairman of the Coordination Committee for the National Games set to be held next month, said this development must be linked with the upcoming IOA elections, where he is yet again set to contest.

"Some faction is out to malign my name, these photos had surfaced before as well. The law will take its course now. We shall see who turns out to be the guilty party," he said.

A former national-level runner, Pandey started his career as a handball player and first represented Uttar Pradesh in the nationals in 1977-78.