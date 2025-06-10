 'Hands Faster Than Pickpocket': Ravi Shastri's Hilarious Tribute To MS Dhoni During ICC Hall of Fame Induction; Video
'Hands Faster Than Pickpocket': Ravi Shastri's Hilarious Tribute To MS Dhoni During ICC Hall of Fame Induction; Video

Shastri also spoke about Dhoni’s incredible calmness under pressure, a trait that became his trademark throughout his illustrious career.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
MS Dhoni (L) with Ravi Shastri | Image: X

MS Dhoni on Monday, June 9 was induction into the ICC Hall of Fame which was a moment of pride for former Team India skipper. However it was Ravi Shastri’s witty comparison that stole the spotlight. The former India head coach lightened the mood with a cheeky yet affectionate comment about Dhoni’s famously quick wicketkeeping skills, likening them to those of a pickpocket.

“He had hands faster than that of a pickpocket,” Shastri joked, drawing laughter from the crowd at the ceremony in London. “If you're ever in India, going for a big game, especially in Ahmedabad, you don't want MS behind you; watch that back. The wallet will disappear.”

Dhoni now joins an elite list as the 11th Indian cricketer to be inducted. The prestigious group already includes legendary names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag, among others.

Shastri also spoke about Dhoni’s incredible calmness under pressure, a trait that became his trademark throughout his illustrious career. He said, “He gets out for zero, he wins the World Cup, he gets a hundred the same, two hundred the same. There is absolutely, you know, no difference,”

Dhoni, expressed gratitude after receiving the honour, He added, “It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.”

MS Dhoni's legacy

Dhoni's Hall of Fame induction marks another milestone in a legendary career that includes over 17,000 international runs and the rare distinction of captaining India to all three ICC white-ball titles. From the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 to the iconic 2011 World Cup victory and the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni's legacy is etched into cricket history.

