'Had a long frank conversation': Dhoni reveals how he convinced Jadeja to stay after he was unceremoniously removed as captain

MS Dhoni took over as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja unceremoniously stepped down in the middle of last season. Things did not appear to be going well in the CSK camp. According to Cricbuzz, Jadeja was upset about being removed as CSK captain, and it took a "long frank conversation" with Dhoni to convince the star all-rounder to return to Chennai.

Jadeja was named captain of the team two days before the start of the 2022 season. According to the report, the misunderstanding' between all parties has now been cleared. Jadeja told Dhoni and Viswanathan about "what irritated him" and what he expected in the future.

Meanwhile, CSK begin their season against the defending champion Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

Ben Stokes will unite with MS Dhoni after Chennai Super Kings bought the English all-rounder for a staggering INR 16.25 crore. The signing could pave the way for Stokes to be the long term captain at Chennai after Dhoni steps down.