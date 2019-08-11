Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open: Railway's Mohd Hussain Khan cruises Ameya Sankhla

Mumbai: Mohd Hussain Khan of Railways enjoyed another smooth outing as he cruised to a 3-1 victory over Ameya Sankhla of Park Club in a second round of the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open, organized under the aegis of the BSAM, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room here on Sunday.

The Railway cueist struck good form and with some clean potting outshone Ameya and record the win with the frame scores reading 58-15, 68-30, 51-52 and 62-30 and to progress to the pre-quarter-finals.

Earlier, the Razmi brothers, 16-year-old Rayaan and 13-year-old Shahyan both from Radio Club comfortably won their respective first-round matches with 3-0 margins. Rayaan compiled a break of 47 in the first frame and went on to blank Rohit Rawat 3-0 (66-6, 69-42 and 57-32), while Shahyan after initial resistance from Omkar Gore strolled to a 3-0 (57-50, 69-13 and 54-40) win. Khar Gymkhana’s Harmehr Mago was also in complete control as he outplayed Vinit Paresh Padia winning by scripting a quick 3-0 (62-16, 93-29 and 78-32) victory.

In one of the close encounter, Gaurav Chabbra came up with a determined fighting performance to get the better of Pratik Thakkar winning in five frames. Chabbra trailed 1-2, but he bounced back in style by pocketing the last two frames to snatch a satisfying 5-47, 78-27, 34-55, 56-21 and 60-41 victory to advance to the second round.

Results

R Razmi: 3 bt R Rawat: 0 (66 (47)-6, 69-42, 57-32); H Mago: 3 bt V P Padia: 0 (62-16, 93-29, 78-32); S Razmi: 3 bt O Gore: 0 (57-50, 69-13, 54-40); G Chabbra: 3 bt P Thakkar: 2 (5-47, 78-27, 34-55, 56-21, 60-41); S Randhe: 3 bt P Shah: 1 (52-50, 36-50, 52(30)-41, 62-18); K Saraf: 3 bt H Pahuja: 1 (49-5, 58-59, 64-18, 70-26); A Khan: 3 bt J Wadnerkar: 1 (67-53, 55-26, 50-37, 51-34); A Kothari: 3 bt VS Nagi: 0 (53-31, 72(33)-17, 52-14)

- FPJ Sports Desk