 'Guys Were Booking And Cancelling Flights': Glenn Maxwell Reveals England Players Panicked After Josh Hazlewood's Remark; Video
'Guys Were Booking And Cancelling Flights': Glenn Maxwell Reveals England Players Panicked After Josh Hazlewood's Remark; Video

Defending champions England were on the brink of elimination in the group stage after their match against Scotland got washed out which was followed by a massive loss at the hands of Australia.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently revealed that England players started panicking about their T20 World Cup campaign after Josh Hazlewood's cheeky remark in a press conference.

This left England fighting to be in contention for the Super 8s with their remaining games becoming must-win for Jos Buttler & Co. They also needed Australia to beat Scotland but Hazlewood created panic in the English dressing room after hinting that his team might lose in their own "best interest".

The match between the Aussies and the Scottish got close which led to the England players booking and cancelling their return flights for the UK.

"Luckily enough, we got over the line and luckily enough, they got through. But I heard it was absolutely chaos.

"They were in the hotel and there was a fair bit of panic. Guys booking flights and cancelling etc. Would have been fun being a fly on the wall watching that," Maxwell told ESPNCricinfo.

Read Also
'In Our Best Interests': Josh Hazlewood Keen To See England Out Of T20 World Cup 2024 Early
article-image

Aussies thought about England's fate

But he also confirmed that there was chatter in the Australian dressing room about ways to knock out their arch-rivals England so that they don't have to meet again in the next round.

"Yeah, just a couple of texts here and there. It was actually quite funny. There was a lot of chat out in the ground like 'Are we doing this? Are we seriously going to let England back in?' It was a pretty interesting game. It could have gone either way but the Stoinis came out and absolutely pumped it. That sort of put the game beyond doubt," Maxwell said.

