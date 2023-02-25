e-Paper Get App
Guy on flight asks R Ashwin 'why did you finish Delhi Test in 3 days?' Here's what the spinner replied

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team defeated Australia within three days in the first-two Tests.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
R Ashwin | File Photo
India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish recently. Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match. The Rohit Sharma-led side had beaten the visitors within three days in the first Test too.

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin revealed a conversation with a person attending the same flight as him following the second Test. The off-spinner said the person asked him the reason why the Test ended 'in three days'.

“One of the guys who traveled with me on the flight was like, ‘Why did you guys finish the Test match in just three days? I feel bad’. I replied, ‘Sir, two things have changed. One is the mentality of the cricketers. They wanna play fast-paced these days. They wanna score runs quickly’,” Ashwin said.

“Cricketers these days don’t wanna take time and then score runs. But just because of that, we should not compare both approaches and judge who is better. We should never compare across generations. Secondly, both of these games shouldn’t have ended in 3 days,” the off-spinner further told the person.

The third Test begins on March 1 in Indore, with the fourth and final match taking place between March 9-13 in Ahmedabad.

