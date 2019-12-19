Gurukul to give new look for shuttlers

Mumbai: The Indian badminton scenario has undergone dramatic change in the last few years. Indian players' dominance on the world stage stands testimony to the fact that the subcontinent has emerged as a badminton powerhouse on the global arena. And to continue this up charge India needs to do a lot more not just in the development programmes at grass root level but in the field of coaching as well.

Badminton Gurukul, an initiative by the quintessential badminton superstar and guru Pullela Gopichand and former international shuttler Supriya Devgun, is trying to address that and more.

Badminton Gurukul, in partnership with the Tata Group and associate partners TVS Logistics Group, have set up 28 training centres at 14 cities across India where 1000+ students are undergoing training under 20 former national and international badminton stars.

Talking about the initiative during a press conference in Mumbai today, the Dronacharya Award winner Indian national coach Pullela Gopichand, who is also the Mentor, Founder and Director of Badminton Gurukul said, “With the kind of results we've had in the international arena, there is an increased requirement for quality badminton coaches across the country. This is an excellent combination and I am sure it will improve the quality of coaching across India and will lead to a greater talent pool across the country.”