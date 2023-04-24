Gurugram: 5 arrested for gambling on IPL match between Mumbai Indians & Punjab Kings | ANI

Gurugram: Five people were arrested from Wazirabad in a case of gambling on IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings through different mobile apps.

The police has confiscated 14 mobile phones, 1 laptop, 1 tablet, 4 LED TVs along with internet equipment and cash amounting to Rs 32,710. Accused have been sent to 2-day police custody, ACP Crime, Gurugram said.

Suspect's network connected to Kolkata

The arrested suspects were identified as Tushar aka Romi, Vipin Kumar Gupta, Jitender Kumar Solanki aka Bolu, Ravinder Thakran and Jitender aka Theele.

The accused were arrested from the Sector-53 police station area.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

According to the police, during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates.

"We also recovered a diary from their possession which indicated that the suspect's network was connected to Kolkata. They were involved in crores of rupees betting via different mobile apps.

A case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sector-53 police station in Gurugram.

