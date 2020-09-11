Gun Ki Baat: Shooters thank Kiren Rijuju after he promises to get ammunition home delivered

Shooters of all categories -- elite, developmental and Khelo India, will be given ammunition and targets to train in their own capacities in the absence of camps and tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said ammunition will be made available to them at their doorstep.

While the Olympic core group shooters living in and around the national capital resumed training in July and August on their own after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to open the Dr Karni Singh Range, those living elsewhere could not risk travelling under the current circumstances, making do with training at home. Rijiju, who visited the range on Wednesday, announced that shooters of all categories - elite, developmental and Khelo India - will be given ammunition and targets from KSSR and other accredited academies so that they can continue to train at their home range.

Soon after Kiren Rijiju announced that that shooters of all categories will be given ammunition and targets at their doorstep, Indian shooters took to Twitter and thanked the Sports Minister.

Anjum Moudgil, an Arjuna Awardee, while thanking Kiren Rijiju said that the decision will allow shooters to train at their respective home ranges. "Thank you for the support @KirenRijiju Sir. This will allow shooters to train at their respective home ranges," she tweeted.