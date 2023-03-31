Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Opening Ceremony of IPL 2023: When and where to watch Live Streaming and on TV? |

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular Twenty20 cricket leagues in the world. The tournament features the best cricketers from around the globe and is watched by millions of fans across the world. With the 2023 IPL season fast approaching, here is a comprehensive guide on how to watch the tournament live on TV and mobile.

About the inaugural match

The audience will witness the first game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31 (19:30 IST) after the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Besides Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs like Katrina Kaif, Arjit Singh, and Tiger Shroff are also expected to deliver a grand performance on this occasion.

TV Broadcast

In India, the official broadcaster for IPL 2023 is on Star Sports. Star Sports has been the official broadcaster for IPL for several years and is expected to continue the same in 2023. In addition to Star Sports, IPL matches are also expected to be broadcast on other channels such as Star Gold & Star Utsav Movies.

In other countries, IPL matches are expected to be broadcast on various channels, depending on the region. In the United States, for instance, IPL matches are likely to be broadcast on Willow TV, while in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports is expected to be the official broadcaster.

Live Streaming

In addition to TV broadcast, IPL matches are also available for live streaming on various platforms. Hotstar was one of the most popular platforms for IPL live streaming in India. The platform offered both free and paid subscriptions, and users can choose the plan that best suits their needs.

This year it will be telecasted free for mobile devices on Jio Cinema. Jio has come forward to provide free telecasts of all matches for all its users as well as users of any telecom service. Viacom 18 in association with JioCinema, has acquired its OTT rights.