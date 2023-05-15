GT vs SRH qualification scenario: Gujarat Titans aim to qualify with win, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to avoid exit

In the ongoing IPL, Gujarat Titans have played with the confidence of defending champions, exhibiting strength in all three areas of the game. Their consistent performances have brought them to the brink of securing a spot in the playoffs, needing only one more win to seal their place.

Chasing victory for different reason

If Hardik Pandya's team can beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming match in Ahmedabad, they will become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. This is a significant achievement and will mark a great milestone in the team's season.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a do-or-die situation. If they lose the match, their chances of reaching the playoffs will be eliminated, marking the third consecutive year they have missed out on qualification. Even if the Sunrisers manage to pull off an upset, their survival in the competition will be precarious, as their future will be reliant on the outcomes of other matches.

GT vs SRH: Head-to-Head

Matches: 2

GT Won: 1

SRH Won: 1

GT’s upcoming fixtures

The Titans have two matches left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Their final home game will be played against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, followed by a trip to Bangalore to take on the Gujarat Titans.

SRH upcoming fixtures

Sunrisers Hyderabad have three remaining matches in the tournament. If they lose against Gujarat Titans, they will be eliminated from the competition. Additionally, they don't have any easy games left in their schedule. Following their match against Titans, they will face Chennai Super Kings and then Mumbai Indians.