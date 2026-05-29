GT Vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Riyan Parag Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First In Race To Final

Rajasthan Royals has won the toss and opted to bat first in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur. The toss was dramatic to say the least with the match referee initially not hearing Parag's call correctly. The toss had to re-done, with Parag calling it right after Shubman's spin of the coin. The winner of the game will face RCB in the IPL 2026 Final at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, remain unchanged. Gujarat Titans, who lost to RCB in Qualifier 1, have made one change, with Sai Kishore coming in for Kulwant Khejroliya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

GT vs RR Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

More to follow....