GT vs RR IPL 2023: Team work makes dream work as 3 players converge for a catch but 4th one takes it; Watch

A bizarre catch took place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, involving four players.

The incident took place in the very first over of Gujarat's innings when Wriddhiman Saha hit a ball up in the air.

Three players converged to take the catch but it was completed by the fourth player in the fray.

Trent Boult started the proceedings with the ball and got Saha to top-edge a full delivery swinging into the right-handed batter.

The ball went miles up in the air, giving time for the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson to come under the ball to catch the ball.

But Shimron Hetmyer at square leg and Dhruv Jurel at point had the same intention and they too went over the ball.

All three collided in the middle of the pitch with Boult watching from a short distance away from the trio.

The ball popped out of Samson's gloves and was about to fall in no man's land when Boult quickly latched on to it to complete the catch to send back Saha for 4 off 3 balls.

This happened after Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the Titans and Royals won their previous games and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in this match.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal