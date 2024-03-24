 GT vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 5: Mumbai Indians' New Captain Hardik Pandya Opts To Bowl First In Ahmedabad
This is the first time both captains - Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya - will be leading their franchises in the IPL.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has begun his new journey on a positive note as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of the IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New skipper Pandya even got booed by the Gujarat fans when his name was called out by host Ravi Shastri. Notably, Pandya captained GT in the last two seasons before returning to MI ahead of IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians Subs: Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood

