GT Storm Into Playoffs After Crushing SRH By 82 Runs; Sunrisers Record Lowest 2nd Innings Total Of IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans Storm Into IPL 2026 Playoffs After Crushing SRH By 82 Runs | X

Ahmedabad, May 12: Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs in a one-sided clash on Monday. Defending 168 runs, Gujarat Titans produced a sensational bowling performance and bundled out SRH for just 86 runs in 14.5 overs. The victory also helped GT climb to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points.

The chase turned into a nightmare for Sunrisers right from the start. Mohammed Siraj dismissed dangerous opener Travis Head for a duck in the very first over before Kagiso Rabada removed Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan cheaply.

SRH were reduced to 23/3 inside four overs and never recovered from the collapse. Wickets kept falling regularly as Titans’s bowlers completely dominated the match.

Rabada and Jason Holder picked up three wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna claimed two wickets. Rashid Khan also joined the party with a wicket as Hyderabad’s batting line-up collapsed under pressure.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 14 while Salil Arora made 16, but no batter could play a big innings for SRH. Captain Pat Cummins remained unbeaten on 9 as Hyderabad were bowled out for one of their lowest totals of the season.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 168/5 in their 20 overs after a steady batting effort. Their bowlers then backed it up perfectly with one of the best bowling performances of IPL 2026. SRH’s total of 86 is now the lowest second-innings total in IPL 2026, going below Gujarat Titans’ 100 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season.