GST official Vasant Rathod suffers cardiac arrest while playing cricket, third such incident in a week

Vasant Rathod, a senior clerk working in the state goods and services tax (SGST) division, suffered a heart attack on Saturday while playing cricket and passed away as a result, TOI reported.

The incident happened in the dental college's playground in Bhadaj, close to Ahmedabad. This is the third occurrence of this kind to occur in Gujarat in less than ten days.

Rathod's team was fielding during play when the incident happened. He suddenly had excruciating chest pain and passed out. The other players sprinted to his aid, SGST department senior official said.

Rathod was initially rushed to the dental college where the match was being played. He was taken to the Sola Civil Hospital as his oxygen levels kept dropping, where he breathed his last.

Rathod, a resident of Vastrapur, was posted at the SGST head office in Ahmedabad in Unit 14. He is survived by his wife.

In two separate instances last week, 27-year-old Prashant Bharolia, a Rajkot resident, and 31-year-old Jignesh Chauhan, a Surat resident, succumbed to heart attacks.

Both men complained about experiencing chest pain. They were lightheaded and passed away during treatment.