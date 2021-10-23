GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection: Rawat strikes form to score twin wins

Mumbai:Laxman Rawat (PSPB) was in good nick and went to record twin victories defeating Neeraj Kumar (RPSB) and Dhavaj Haria (PSPB) by identical 4-1 margins in the Men’s ‘Z’ Camp (2nd leg) round-robin league matches of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers, a BSFI National Selection Tournament, at the Goregaon Sports Club billiards hall, here on Saturday.

Laxman was in full flow and compiled three notable breaks of 47 (2nd frame), 82 (3rd) and 49 (5th) to outshine teammate Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) and clinch a satisfying 70-13, 57(47)-17, 113(82)-00, 62-75 and 67(49)-01) victory. Earlier, Laxman had produced another steady performance to overcome Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-1 (50-37, 58-43, 35-75, 80-20 and 68(66)-26).

In women’s section, Vidya Pillai of Karnataka after three consecutive defeats got back on the winning track defeating Tamil Nadu’s strong challenger and third ranked Indian Varsha Sanjeev 3-1 (45-83, 58-20, 64-28, 61-49).

Madhya Pradesh’s Indian number 2 Amee Kamani (MP) also tasted success getting the better of Maharashtra’s Arantxa Sanchis 3-1 (10-46, 97-52, 67-28, 59-43).

Tamil Nadu’s Anupama Ramchandran staved a determined fight from Delhi’s Keerath Bhandaal clinching a hard-fought 3-2 (58-21, 65-74, 60-74, 91-39, 64-32) victory.

Meanwhile, the top two Indian men players Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani both recorded victories. Aditya defeated Himanshu Jain (Tel) 4-1 (92-16, 62-43, 32-79, 62-44, 109(65)-01), while Pankaj outplayed Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) coasting to a 4-0 (71(44)-16, 74-38, 72(54)-18, 56-48) win.

Results

Women’s Z-camp (2nd leg): A Kamani (MP) bt A Sanchis (Mah) 3-1 (10-46, 97-52, 67-28, 59-43); A Ramchandran (TN) bt K Bhandaal (Del) 3-2 (58-21, 65-74, 60-74, 91-39, 64-32); V Pillai (Ktk) bt V Sanjeev (TN) 3-1 (45-83, 58-20, 64-28, 61-49).

Men’s Z-camp (2nd leg): L Rawat (PSPB) bt N Kumar (RSPB) 4-1 (50-37, 58-43, 35-75, 80-20, 68(66)-26); P Advani (PSPB) bt D Haria (PSPB) 4-0 (71(44)-16, 74-38, 72(54)-18, 56-48); P Singh (RSPB) bt H Jain (TEL) 4-1 (92-16, 62-43, 32-79, 62-44, 109(65)-01); L Rawat (PSPB) bt D Haria (PSPB) 4-1 (70-13, 57(47)-17, 113(82)-00, 62-75, 67(49)-01); A Mehta (PSPB) bt P Singh (RSPB) 4-3 (25-68(54), 42-59, 82-69, 72-22, 77(73)-09, 31-64, 63-25);

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:37 PM IST