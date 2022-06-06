'Greatest result for Wales': Gareth Bale on beating Ukraine 1-0 to seal FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 spot

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates a goal |

Gareth Bale termed Wales’ 1-0 win over Ukraine as the greatest result for the nation after making it through to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko's own goal from a Bale free-kick ended Ukraine's hopes.

Wales have reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958.

"It's the greatest result in the history of Welsh football. We're going to a World Cup! Words can't describe how we feel at the moment," a jubilant Bale told Sky Sports.

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star hinted Wales' triumph will force him to reconsider his retirement plans.

"I'm just delighted we are going to a World Cup. It means everything, it's what dreams are made of. I'm speechless. I'm so glad we've done it for these amazing fans."