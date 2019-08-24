Great show by Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu: Gopichand

Mumbai: ‘Overall it has been a fantastic tournament for both. Sai and Sindhu. played well. Regarding Sindhu match, she was in top form, did not give any chance for Chen, she was solid and defense, and she was aggressive and lethal in attack. Great to see Sindhu get to the final with this kind of form,” said Gopichand, the badminton chief coach while talking to Free Press after the encounters.

Talking about Sai’s role in the semifinals, Gopi said, “ His performance was very special, Sai winning a medal at this championship. And went on to add this will help India achieve the Worl Number One. “It is great to see emulate Prakash who had done many many years ago, which is very special,” added Gopi. It was Prakash Padukone the first to win a men’s singles World Championships medal, a bronze, in the 1983 edition. Regarding Sindhu, he said, “We will convert silvers which she had won in the last editions into gold.”