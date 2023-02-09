PT Usha on chairing Rajya Sabha session for the first time: 'Great power involves great responsibility'

Legendary track athlete Pilavullakandi Thekkeparambil Usha presided over the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in the absence of Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday.

PT Usha who is the president of the Indian Olympic Association posted a short clip of the moment on her official Twitter handle in which she described the proud moment hoping to "create milestones". She had been nominated to the Upper House by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in July 2022.

"'Great power involves great responsibility' as said by Franklin D. Roosevelt was felt by me when I chaired the Rajya Sabha session. I hope to create milestones as I undertake this journey with the trust and faith vested in me by my people," Ms Usha said in her tweet.

Fans were quick to praise the former athlete on the momentous occasion.

"Proud Moment for Sports Fraternity" said one fan in reply to PT Usha's Tweet.

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, PT Usha has won medals for India in various international sporting events, including the Asian Games, the Asian Championships and the World Junior Invitational Meet. She has set and broken many national and Asian records during her career.

