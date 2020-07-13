Great news for Citizens: CAS overturns two-year European competition ban on Manchester City

Court of Arbitration for Sports has overturned the two-year European competition ban on Premier League club Manchester City.

However, the CAS has fined Manchester City around £8.9 million, reported Sky Sports.

"It was not appropriate to impose a ban on participating in UEFA’s club competitions for MCFC’s failure to cooperate with the CFCB’s investigations alone," the CAS said.

Premier League, on the other hand, has decided to continue its investigation.

UEFA punished Man City in February for "serious breaches" of rules monitoring club finances and failing to cooperate with investigators.

The allegations included that City, owned by Abu Dhabi's royal family, misled UEFA over several years to meet financial integrity rules required to enter the Champions League.

UEFA-appointed experts opened their investigation after leaked club emails and documents were published by German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. They were obtained by a hacker from Portugal. UEFA had previously signed off on City's submitted accounts since 2014.

That year, UEFA fined City 20 million euros ($22.6 million) of its Champions League prize money in a first wave of assessments of European clubs' finances.

However, Manchester City "welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position."