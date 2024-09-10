 Grass Patches From Practice Nets To Table Fans: Greater Noida Stadium Officials Face Flak As Rain Abandons Day 2 Of AFG vs NZ Test; VIDEOS
The game, the first between the two nations, was scheduled to begin on Monday but no play was possible as the umpires cited "players safety" as a concern.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
The much-anticipated historic Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand has faced a second consecutive day of abandonment at the Greater Noida Stadium, and once again exposed severe mismanagement and lack of preparedness at the venue.

No play was possible due to an unfit outfield caused by morning rains, which authorities scrambled to fix in increasingly bizarre and inadequate ways.

Unique Ways Used to Fix the Outfield

This includes the laughable sight of using table fans to dry patches of grass and moving dry turf from the practice area onto the field, reflecting the sheer incompetence of the stadium officials.

The match, scheduled to start on Monday, was called off entirely that day after umpires cited concerns about "player safety" due to a wet outfield, even though it hadn't rained much.

Expect Further Delays

An hour-long rain in the evening prior left the outfield unusable today, with problem areas near mid-on and midwicket.

This incompetence is now jeopardising an international fixture featuring two top cricketing nations.

Fortunately for the International Cricket Council and New Zealand, this match doesn't come under the World Test Championship (WTC) as Afghanistan couldn't qualify for the WTC once again. The Kiwis occupy the third spot on the WTC points table.

Afghan Players Complaints Over Basic Facilities

It’s not just the outfield causing frustration—Afghanistan's players have also complained about the lack of basic facilities at the stadium, underlining the gross mismanagement of the event.

The BCCI had cut ties with the venue back in 2017, citing the venue's poor quality, particularly its drainage system. Yet, somehow, it has been allowed to host such an important international match.

Major Embarrassment for Indian Cricket

The failure to adequately prepare for the game, combined with futile attempts to fix the conditions, has left fans, players, and officials exasperated.

The stadium authorities’ failure to meet even basic standards is glaringly evident, making it a deeply embarrassing chapter for Indian cricket organisers.

With two days gone down the drain, the possibility of a result or any play looks bleak with more rain forecast in the city this week.

