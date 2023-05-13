Grant Bradburn signs two-year contract with Pakistan Men's team as head coach

Grant Bradburn | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Grant Bradburn as the head coach of the Men's national team. The former New Zealand cricketer has signed a two-year contract with the Men in Green, while Andrew Puttick will serve as the batting coach for the next two years.

Grant Bradburn was earlier the fielding coach of Pakistan:

Bradburn was on a consulting basis with Babar Azam and co. during Pakistan's 4-1 ODI series victory over New Zealand. The 56-year-old also served as the fielding coach from 2018-2020 before moving to the National Cricket Academy to work on the coaches development. Furthermore, he also worked as the head coach of the Scotland Men's side.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi addressed Bradburn's appointment by saying that he trusts the former cricketer to take Pakistan cricket to greater heights. Sethi also hopes Pakistan cricket benefits from a highly qualified coaching panel, headlined by Mickey Arthur as director. As quoted by pcb.com.pk, he said:

"I am delighted to name Grant Bradburn as the head coach of our men’s side. Bradburn joins the side with plethora of coaching experience. After having worked with our men’s side before and at the National Cricket Academy, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward. After the announcement of Mickey Arthur as team director, Bradburn’s appointment is another step in our endeavours of putting together a highly qualified coaching panel so our players can benefit from their experiences and dominate world cricket in all three formats."

Grant Bradburn honoured to be appointed as Pakistan's coach

Bradburn observed that the white-ball series against the Black Caps was a fantastic opportunity to be gain clarity about the roles and hopes to use the team's skill and talent effectively moving forward.

"It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach. We have been working hard on our raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players. The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win. We have raised the bar of expectation and we will keep challenging our players. The process has started and our players are agreeing to take these challenges head-on. We have mutually agreed with our players they are capable of higher team scores, even when setting totals."

The cricketing fraternity now awaits the decision on the 2023 Asia Cup by the PCB.